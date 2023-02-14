Email City Guide
Highlighting Black-owned businesses: DalaD Fitness

By Norman Garcia
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In honor of Black History Month, News Channel 6 is highlighting Black business owners in the Wichita Falls area.

DalaD Fitness is ran by Magdala D. Norton and her husband, John Norton. Their missions is to promote all aspects of fitness. That includes physical, mental, spiritual, and financial. They create and publish weekly fitness routines and vlogs where they share fitness, life tips, how-to videos, family moments, and positive content.

Magdala is currently active duty military and balances life as a mother and wife, her full-time career, all the while building her fitness brand.

She can be contacted through her Facebook page.

