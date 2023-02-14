Email City Guide
Lots of Wind for Tuesday

By Ken Johnson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong storm system brings a band of showers to the area tonight. Most of rain amounts will be less than half of an inch. Temperatures will fall into the 40s by morning. Showers will be gone by the time you get up on Tuesday, but the same storm system will bring strong winds and very high fire weather conditions to the area. Look for west and southwesterly winds at 30 to 40 with higher gusts. Another storm system brings gusty winds to the area on Wednesday, followed by cooler weather for the end of the week.

