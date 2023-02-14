Nocona hosts Mardi Gras celebration

NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Nocona is hosting their 13th annual Mardi Gras Nocona Style from Feb. 11 till Feb. 18.

This celebration brings New Orleans style event to the city of Nocona.

On Monday, Feb. 13, the Taste of Mardi Gras will host participating Nocona restaurants such as Fenoglio BBQ, Orange Giraffe, The V, and Tres Ninos as they add New Orleans styles to their menus.

At The Justin Building, there will be gumbo and live music beginning @ 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The Mardi Gras Nocona Style Costume Contest will be at Riverstar Casino in Terral, OK on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The contest starts at 4:00 p.m. and final voting ends at 8:00 pm.

The 2nd Annual Kid’s Court will be on Thursday Feb. 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Justin Building. This night kicks off with a meal followed by bead making, and coloring sheets.

On Friday, Feb. 17, The Krewe de Couyons ATV parade begins. At this event ATVs are decorated to in green, gold, and purple, driving down Clay Street throwing beads and candy to the crowd. The City of Nocona recommends the community to line-up at 4:30 p.m. and said the parade begins at 5 p.m. Around 5:30 p.m. the Nocona Masonic Lodge Crawfish Boil at the Justin Building.

The Mardi Gras parade will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18. The day starts off with a pancake breakfast at The “V”, followed by the 5K Run. The main parade will start at 3:30 p.m. and will highlight floats, cars, clowns, motorcycle, dancers, bands, and horse clubs. After the parade, the annual Knights of Columbus Fish Fry dinner starts at 5:00 p.m. in the Justin Building located in downtown Nocona.

