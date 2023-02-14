Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Nocona hosts Mardi Gras celebration

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Nocona is hosting their 13th annual Mardi Gras Nocona Style from Feb. 11 till Feb. 18.

This celebration brings New Orleans style event to the city of Nocona.

On Monday, Feb. 13, the Taste of Mardi Gras will host participating Nocona restaurants such as Fenoglio BBQ, Orange Giraffe, The V, and Tres Ninos as they add New Orleans styles to their menus.

At The Justin Building, there will be gumbo and live music beginning @ 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The Mardi Gras Nocona Style Costume Contest will be at Riverstar Casino in Terral, OK on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The contest starts at 4:00 p.m. and final voting ends at 8:00 pm.

The 2nd Annual Kid’s Court will be on Thursday Feb. 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Justin Building. This night kicks off with a meal followed by bead making, and coloring sheets.

On Friday, Feb. 17, The Krewe de Couyons ATV parade begins. At this event ATVs are decorated to in green, gold, and purple, driving down Clay Street throwing beads and candy to the crowd. The City of Nocona recommends the community to line-up at 4:30 p.m. and said the parade begins at 5 p.m. Around 5:30 p.m. the Nocona Masonic Lodge Crawfish Boil at the Justin Building.

The Mardi Gras parade will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18. The day starts off with a pancake breakfast at The “V”, followed by the 5K Run. The main parade will start at 3:30 p.m. and will highlight floats, cars, clowns, motorcycle, dancers, bands, and horse clubs. After the parade, the annual Knights of Columbus Fish Fry dinner starts at 5:00 p.m. in the Justin Building located in downtown Nocona.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Vanover was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 10, 2023.
Man arrested after 3 pounds of meth found
Brandon Curry.
Arrest made in fentanyl-related death of MSU Texas student
.
Wichita Bluff Nature Area vandalized
Cody Stage.
Wichita Falls murder suspect pleads guilty
Top Row: Superintendent Tony Bushong, Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen, former...
Police arrest 7 in City View ISD investigation

Latest News

fentanyl
WFPD continues to crack down on fentanyl
Texas Tech University Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D. (far left), Christina Janise Wickard,...
Two MSU Texas professors honored with TTU System awards
“Our guests will never be bored."
Tilt Studio to open in Sikes Senter Mall
.
Presidents’ Day to affect trash schedules