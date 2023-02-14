Power outages affect downtown Wichita Falls traffic lights

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Power outages in Wichita Falls have affected the downtown area.

Wichita Falls has experienced a number of power outages that have been affecting the downtown traffic lights, according to Public Information Officer Chris Horgen.

Horgen said streets crews are working to reset and repair the lights as soon as they can, and that Oncor is working to restore power. He said both police and fire departments are helping wherever they can.

He said motorists who see a traffic light that is either flashing red or completely out should treat it like a 4-way stop.

The Oncor power outage map is showing about 600 customers are without power in Wichita Falls, with most of the estimated restoration times being at about 6:30 p.m. The map also shows about 90 customers are without power in Burkburnett, with most of the estimated restoration times being at about 6 p.m.

