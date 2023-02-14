Strong winds will pick up Tuesdya morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 72° with showers and storms in the morning. However, by the afternoon, we will have plenty of sunshine. Winds will be very strong on Tuesday. We will have sustained winds out of the southwest at 25 to 35 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 41° with clear skies and calming winds.

Wednesday will be warm and windy once again. We will have a high of 75° with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be out of the south at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Thursday, a big cold front will move through the area. This cold front will drop temps into the mid-40s for the high. This cold front will also bring in strong winds behind it. We will have strong winds out of the northwest at 20 to 30 mph.

