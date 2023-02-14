Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Strong winds will pick up Tuesdya morning

By Garrett James
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 72° with showers and storms in the morning. However, by the afternoon, we will have plenty of sunshine. Winds will be very strong on Tuesday. We will have sustained winds out of the southwest at 25 to 35 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 41° with clear skies and calming winds.

Wednesday will be warm and windy once again. We will have a high of 75° with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be out of the south at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Thursday, a big cold front will move through the area. This cold front will drop temps into the mid-40s for the high. This cold front will also bring in strong winds behind it. We will have strong winds out of the northwest at 20 to 30 mph.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Curry.
Arrest made in fentanyl-related death of MSU Texas student
James Vanover was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 10, 2023.
Man arrested after 3 pounds of meth found
A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera
The City View ISD Board of Trustees at an annual board meeting held on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
City View ISD to discuss arrests at Monday board meeting
KAUZ WX
Rain chances return Monday evening

Latest News

A Littel Rain and A Lot of Wind
Lots of Wind for Tuesday
A Littel Rain and A Lot of Wind
A Littel Rain and A Lot of Wind
weather
Very windy conditions will be present Tuesday
KAUZ WX
Rain chances return Monday evening