Tilt Studio to open in Sikes Senter Mall

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An indoor family entertainment center called Tilt Studio is joining the Sikes Senter Mall.

The fun center will feature a laser tag arena, two 18-hole black light mini golf courses, bumper cars, virtual reality, party rooms, and a redemption center for prizes. Guests can also enjoy a roster of more than 150 classic and modern video and prize games.

“Our guests will never be bored,” Tilt Studio President Ron Kostelny said. “Our team really knows how to entertain and amaze. We throw a great party, and we believe that the region is going to respond very positively. Our party experts will lead you down a path of non-stop smiles. We look forward to creating great family memories.”

Tilt Studio’s grand opening includes a Golden Ticket Contest with 30 potential winners. Winners will receive one year of mini golf and laser tag play at the fun center, with a limit of one play per week. The prize ends after 52 weeks, and all winners will automatically be entered to win the Golden Ticket Grand Prize.

The grand prize winner will receive a party for themselves and nine others, which includes 10 play cards each loaded with $20, three attractions and pizza. The winner must use their entire prize during a three-hour period arranged in advance with the store manager.

Tilt Studio will move into the two-story venue which formerly held the Dillard’s women’s and home goods sections.

