Two MSU Texas professors honored with TTU System awards

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two Midwestern State University professors were honored Monday with the Chancellor’s Council Distinguished Teaching and Research Awards.

Economics Professor John Martinez received the Distinguished Teaching Award, while Undergraduate Education Associate Professor Christina Janise Wickard received the Distinguished Research Award.

The honors recognize academic excellence across the Texas Tech University System and are the most prestigious awards granted to faculty within the system.

“It’s quite an honor because, as I said in my speech, I know just within my college six colleagues who are just as deserving if not more so than I am of this award,” Martinez said. “So that’s why it’s very humbling to me to have received this award.”

The recipients were given a $5,000 stipend and an engraved medallion. While the Texas Tech University System has been giving the awards out since 2001, this is the first time MSU Texas professors have received the awards since joining the system in 2021.

“These awards recognize the best of the best, and I am extremely honored to recognize our world-class faculty across the Texas Tech University System,” Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., chancellor of the TTU System, said. “Our award recipients have ascended to the top of their areas of study and are leading experts at providing students with an unrivaled educational experience. I congratulate each of our esteemed faculty receiving this year’s teaching and research awards.”

