WFPD continues to crack down on fentanyl

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s been five months since someone from Wichita County died from Fentanyl. The Wichita Falls Police Department made a promise to crack down on cases and they have kept their word.

Back in August, WFPD officials said if you sell fentanyl to someone and they die, you will be charged with homicide. The most recent person to get hit with a fentanyl-related murder charge was Brandon Curry.

WFPD said Curry is responsible for the death of Adam Sattler, a 21-year-old who passed away from ingesting a fentanyl-laced pill. Sgt. Charlie Eipper said investigators found text messages exchanged between Curry and Sattler.

“They found the suspect Brandon Curry who through more investigations, cell phone checks and things like that, were able to determine that Mr. Curry sold the pill, delivered this pill, which was a Percocet pill, to the victim, and the victim ingested it and the cause of death, according to autopsy results, the cause death was toxic effect of fentanyl,” Eipper said.

It’s something the department is trying to prevent other families from having to go through, and they’re working hard to stop the sale of the drug.

“We’re just becoming more aware because we broadcast these things happening. We have made arrest on it, I think that’s helping which is the enforcement of the law,” Eipper said. “It’s a felony, first degree felony. You can get anywhere from 99 years. Its also a large fine that can be there but the big thing is the time in prison is possible.”

Eipper said investigations may take time, but WFPD wants to make sure they are going after the right people.

