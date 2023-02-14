Wichita Falls ISD school board member retires

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees Place 2 member Mike Rucker has stepped down from his current position on the board.

In his Monday announcement, Rucker said he retired to concentrate on his health, family and church.

Rucker was first sworn in as a school board member in 2016. He also formerly served as board president.

