Wichita Falls ISD school board member retires

Mike Rucker was first sworn in as a Wichita Falls ISD school board member in 2016.
Mike Rucker was first sworn in as a Wichita Falls ISD school board member in 2016.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees Place 2 member Mike Rucker has stepped down from his current position on the board.

In his Monday announcement, Rucker said he retired to concentrate on his health, family and church.

Rucker was first sworn in as a school board member in 2016. He also formerly served as board president.

