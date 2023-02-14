Wichita Falls Regional Airport to use funds for various projects

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Regional Airport has received some extra funds from city council. The airport had several issues that were not previously budgeted for.

The airport received $97,000 to work on various projects. According to Airport Administrator Jon Waltjen, the need for these funds did not affect the airport’s day-to-day operations.

One of the projects includes upgrading the airport’s information screens, which tell passengers if a flight has been delayed and also displays advertisements.

Rather than replacing all of their current screens, the airport chose to get a new contractor to create and operate their flight information and advertising system.

“Our previous contractor that was supporting it upgraded their system, which they could not support the screens anymore, so we had to find a new vendor to control those screens and to do our advertising,” Waltjen said.

The absence of the original contractor only affects their advertising, while their flight information remains untouched.

“We’re currently working with them right now on the advertising side because it’s a different format, so we’re working that part right now,” Waltjen said. “But as far as the flight information, that’s all current and accurate right now as it stands. So we’re working with them in that aspect.”

The airport also needs to repair some concrete panels on their ramp, and replace an HVAC chiller unit that was damaged in the recent winter storms.

“This is just housekeeping stuff,” John Burrus, director of aviation, traffic and transportation, said. “Some of these issues started late in the budget process last year, so we really didn’t want to amend the budget at that time. And as it worked out, we got two or three other items that popped up since we passed the budget in October.”

Burrus wants the public to know that these funds are not coming from local tax dollars, but rather from COVID funding. Officials said the money will be paid back to the city over time.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.