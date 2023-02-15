Backdoor Theatre presents “Xanadu”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Backdoor Theatre’s next musical is called Xanadu and it begins showings on Feb. 17 till March 4.

Xanadu follows the journey of a Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach in California 1980. She is on a quest to inspire Sonny, a struggling artist, to create the first roller disco. Kira falls in love with Sonny, and chaos abounds when her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation.

This musical is based on the Universal Pictures movie of the same title.

Xanadu is family friendly and tickets can be bought here.

