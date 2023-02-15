Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Backdoor Theatre presents “Xanadu”

By KAUZ Digital Media Team and Jacelyn Lassiter
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Backdoor Theatre’s next musical is called Xanadu and it begins showings on Feb. 17 till March 4.

Xanadu follows the journey of a Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach in California 1980. She is on a quest to inspire Sonny, a struggling artist, to create the first roller disco. Kira falls in love with Sonny, and chaos abounds when her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation.

This musical is based on the Universal Pictures movie of the same title.

Xanadu is family friendly and tickets can be bought here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Staley III.
James Staley trial to begin on Feb. 22
Mike Rucker was first sworn in as a Wichita Falls ISD school board member in 2016.
Wichita Falls ISD school board member retires
The City View ISD Board of Trustees at an annual board meeting held on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
City View ISD administrators remain on leave
James Vanover was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 10, 2023.
Man arrested after 3 pounds of meth found
Rick Keck, a long-time resident of Nocona, experienced an unbelievable incident during Nocona’s...
Hometown Pride Tour: The Heart of Mardi Gras

Latest News

Tuesday Morning officials listed their Wichita Falls location under a “Stores Closing” sale on...
Tuesday Morning, Dirt Cheap among latest Wichita Falls businesses to close
The Gaines Dental Hygiene Clinic at Midwestern State University is hosting “Give Kids a Smile...
MSU Texas to host dental service event for kids
Vernon College announced the creation of a new scholarship fund.
Vernon College announces new scholarship fund
Backdoor Theatre presents "Xanadu"
Backdoor Theatre presents "Xanadu"