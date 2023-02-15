Email City Guide
MSU Texas to host dental service event for kids

The Gaines Dental Hygiene Clinic at Midwestern State University is hosting “Give Kids a Smile...
The Gaines Dental Hygiene Clinic at Midwestern State University is hosting "Give Kids a Smile Day" on Monday, Feb. 20.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Gaines Dental Hygiene Clinic at Midwestern State University is hosting “Give Kids a Smile Day” on Monday, Feb. 20.

The event offers free dental services for children aged 4-12. Dental hygiene students will perform the services under the supervision of faculty and a dentist, and the project helps students meet their graduation requirements.

The MSU Texas Dental Hygiene department said that appointments are required to be seen as space is limited. Call the clinic at (940) 397-4737 by Friday, Feb. 17, to make an appointment.

A dental cleaning, bitewing x-rays, preventative sealant, an exam by a dentist, and a written referral for any additional treatment will be provided for each child free of charge.

