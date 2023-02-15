New attraction coming to Sikes Senter

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) A new family and entertainment center is coming to Sikes Senter Mall later this year. It will be moving into the two story former Dillards building.

Families, kids, and big kids at heart will have a 100,000 square foot indoor family entertainment center to play. The name of the new attraction is Tilt Studios. It’s parent company is based in Texas, near the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex.

They have little more than a dozen locations throughout the U.S. , they have three in Texas; Beaumont, Katy which is west of Houston, and one in Waco. So you’re wondering, what to expect at this attraction ?

“We have laser tag, we have bumper cars, two min-golf courses, mini bowling, different rides and attractions plus your traditional redemption ticket games, prize games, and video games, so again we are fun for all ages. " Vicky Peek, Director of Marketing for Tilt Studios said.

You will just have to wait to have fun. Tilt Studios at Sikes Senter is slated to open in the fall, or winter of this year.

