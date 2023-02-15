Email City Guide
Storms will develop Wednesday afternoon

By Garrett James
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your, Wednesday will be warm and windy once again. We will have a high of 75° with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be out of the southeast at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. There is a 30% chance for strong to severe storms in our eastern counties. Hail and strong winds will be the primary threats.

Thursday, a big cold front will move through the area. This cold front will drop temps into the mid-40s for the high. This cold front will also bring in strong winds behind it. We will have strong winds out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Friday, we will have a high of 50° with sunny skies. The wind will be calm out of the west at 5 to 10 mph. Friday night, we will have a low of 31° with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 58° with partly cloudy skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 42° with mostly clear skies.

Mild Breezes into Wednesday
Breezy Weather Continues
