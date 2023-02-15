Student makes Valentine’s Day cards for elderly

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Melayna Parish made over one-hundred-sixty cards by hand for residents at Advanced Rehab and Health Care of Wichita Falls for Valentine’s Day.

Parish, a junior at Rider High School, said she saw that most elderly people don’t get enough attention, which motivated her to make the Valentine’s Day cards.

“It just makes me happy seeing them smile and that a lot of people don’t think of them like I want to help them I want them to know they’re loved and there is always someone there for them,” Parish said.

Each card is different from the other. Inside the card were handwritten messages that let’s them know they are loved and a bible verse. It took her sixty to eighty hours to make them all. How sweet is that.

