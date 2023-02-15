Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Tuesday Morning, Dirt Cheap among latest Wichita Falls businesses to close

Tuesday Morning officials listed their Wichita Falls location under a “Stores Closing” sale on...
Tuesday Morning officials listed their Wichita Falls location under a “Stores Closing” sale on their website.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday Morning and Dirt Cheap are the latest Wichita Falls businesses to announce closures.

Tuesday Morning officials listed their Wichita Falls location under a “Stores Closing” sale on their website. The discount home goods retailer recently filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Dirt Cheap, located on southwest parkway, will also be hosting a closing sale.

Over the last few months, Bed Bath & Beyond has been releasing lists of stores that will be closing, which included their Wichita Falls location.

In May of 2022, Dillard’s corporate office first confirmed that the company’s Sikes Senter Mall location would be closing. The store has since left the Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Staley III.
James Staley trial to begin on Feb. 22
Mike Rucker was first sworn in as a Wichita Falls ISD school board member in 2016.
Wichita Falls ISD school board member retires
The City View ISD Board of Trustees at an annual board meeting held on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
City View ISD administrators remain on leave
James Vanover was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 10, 2023.
Man arrested after 3 pounds of meth found
Rick Keck, a long-time resident of Nocona, experienced an unbelievable incident during Nocona’s...
Hometown Pride Tour: The Heart of Mardi Gras

Latest News

The Gaines Dental Hygiene Clinic at Midwestern State University is hosting “Give Kids a Smile...
MSU Texas to host dental service event for kids
Backdoor Theatre presents "Xanadu"
Backdoor Theatre presents “Xanadu”
Vernon College announced the creation of a new scholarship fund.
Vernon College announces new scholarship fund
Backdoor Theatre presents "Xanadu"
Backdoor Theatre presents "Xanadu"