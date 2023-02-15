Tuesday Morning, Dirt Cheap among latest Wichita Falls businesses to close

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday Morning and Dirt Cheap are the latest Wichita Falls businesses to announce closures.

Tuesday Morning officials listed their Wichita Falls location under a “Stores Closing” sale on their website. The discount home goods retailer recently filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Dirt Cheap, located on southwest parkway, will also be hosting a closing sale.

Over the last few months, Bed Bath & Beyond has been releasing lists of stores that will be closing, which included their Wichita Falls location.

In May of 2022, Dillard’s corporate office first confirmed that the company’s Sikes Senter Mall location would be closing. The store has since left the Wichita Falls.

