Vernon College announces new scholarship fund

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon College announced the creation of a new scholarship fund, The Redlicious Meats Scholarship.

This scholarship was created with a $50,000 donation from Charles and Tammy Miller to the Vernon College Scholarship Committee.

The students who can receive this scholarship must be second-year ag, farm or ranch student. This scholarship also provides an optional internship opportunity at Miller’s ranch or butcher shop located in Vernon.

“Farmers and ranchers feed our nation and much of the world. To maintain our food independence, we need to attract more young people to farming and ranching. Our partnership with Vernon College is to assist young women and men to earn a degree and become part of maintaining our Grown and Raised in the USA,” Miller said.

President of Vernon College, Dr. Dusty R. Johnston said that he is excited about this great opportunity for the Vernon College Agriculture Program and potential students to our program and that he appreciates Miller’s investment in the future of Vernon College.

The first scholarships will be awarded beginning with the Fall 2023 semester.

“Not only does it provide monetary assistance to them, but it will provide extremely valuable workplace training so needed by our young people entering the agricultural industry,” Vernon College Agriculture and Farm and Ranch Management instructor, Michael Schoppa said.

