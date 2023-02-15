Whiteside Museum of Natural History to host Permian Fest

SEYMOUR, Texas (KAUZ) - The Whiteside Museum of Natural History will host an event called Permian Fest on Feb. 24-26.

The festival will include three days of unique, science and paleontology theme vendors, food trucks, and professional lectures. The lectures will be given by prominent scientists in the paleontology industry.

Tickets may also be purchased for each day of the lecture lineup or for the full series. Lecture tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for children, and they come with a full day of lectures, along with free museum admission.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, the event will include a fundraiser dinner and silent auction benefiting the longevity of the museum and its educational programming. Dinner ticket sales end on Feb. 21, and they cost $50 for non-members and $35 for members.

