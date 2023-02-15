Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Whiteside Museum of Natural History to host Permian Fest

The event will happen on Feb. 24-26.
The event will happen on Feb. 24-26.(Whiteside Museum of Natural History)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Texas (KAUZ) - The Whiteside Museum of Natural History will host an event called Permian Fest on Feb. 24-26.

The festival will include three days of unique, science and paleontology theme vendors, food trucks, and professional lectures. The lectures will be given by prominent scientists in the paleontology industry.

Tickets may also be purchased for each day of the lecture lineup or for the full series. Lecture tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for children, and they come with a full day of lectures, along with free museum admission.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, the event will include a fundraiser dinner and silent auction benefiting the longevity of the museum and its educational programming. Dinner ticket sales end on Feb. 21, and they cost $50 for non-members and $35 for members.

For more information on the event or ticket prices, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Staley III.
James Staley trial to begin on Feb. 22
Mike Rucker was first sworn in as a Wichita Falls ISD school board member in 2016.
Wichita Falls ISD school board member retires
The City View ISD Board of Trustees at an annual board meeting held on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
City View ISD administrators remain on leave
James Vanover was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 10, 2023.
Man arrested after 3 pounds of meth found
Adriana O. Kuch, 14, was described as an animal lover and a girl who helped children with...
4 charged over taped beating of teen who later took own life

Latest News

Each card is different from the other.
Rider student makes Valentine’s Day cards for elderly
Rick Keck, a long-time resident of Nocona, experienced an unbelievable incident during Nocona’s...
Hometown Pride Tour: The Heart of Mardi Gras
He stopped at the school to talk to third graders about weather.
Ken Johnson visits Ben Franklin Elementary
Hometown Pride Tour: Heart of Mardi Gras
Hometown Pride Tour: Heart of Mardi Gras