Blustery and Much Colder

By Ken Johnson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cold front will push any thunderstorm activity to our east later this evening. Strong north winds behind the front will usher in much colder weather with temperatures falling into the 20s by morning. Strong north winds will make it feel colder than that. Thursday will be a much cooler day with highs staying in the 40s. We’ll see some 50s on Friday and Saturday before we rise again by early next week.

