Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Chick-fil-A opens ‘break room’ in NYC for delivery workers

Chick-fil-A opened a break room for delivery workers in New York City.
Chick-fil-A opened a break room for delivery workers in New York City.(Chick-fil-A)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A has created a resting spot for delivery workers in New York City.

The fast food chain has built a break room for people who make deliveries for apps like Doordash, Uber Eats or Grubhub.

The upper east side storefront will be open for a few months.

The “Brake” Room features places to sit and rest, coffee and tea, restrooms, and outlets to charge mobile devices. It even has an indoor bike dock.

Delivery workers will have access to it from Feb. 16 through April 13.

The space will be available from Monday through Saturday, but will be closed on Sundays, just like Chick-fil-A.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News Channel 6 has an update on an arrest we first told you about in November.
Hirschi teacher’s injury to a child case dismissed
Tuesday Morning officials listed their Wichita Falls location under a “Stores Closing” sale on...
Tuesday Morning, Dirt Cheap among latest Wichita Falls businesses to close
Keith Mann's case gets a new detective
Keith Mann’s case gets new detective
Rick Keck, a long-time resident of Nocona, experienced an unbelievable incident during Nocona’s...
Hometown Pride Tour: The Heart of Mardi Gras
KAUZ WX
Storms will develop Wednesday afternoon

Latest News

Officials said the crash happened Wednesday around 11:23 a.m. when a black 2017 Hyundai Santa...
3 pedestrians killed, 1 injured in crash in N.Y.
A 9-year-old boy crashed a car after his mother tried to instruct him on how to back out of a...
9-year-old getting driving lessons from mother crashes into building
This photo shows a freight train derailment in Van Buren Township, Michigan, on Thursday, Feb....
Train with hazardous materials derails in Michigan
Ashley Tanner Shaw, 23, is accused of stabbing her fiance in the chest.
Woman stabs fiance in chest while children slept at home, authorities say
35-year-old Zerias Ivory was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 16, 2023.
Wichita Falls man arrested for indecent exposure