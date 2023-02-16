Email City Guide
Cooler weather returns for Thursday

By Garrett James
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, temperatures will be much colder. This cold front will drop temps into the mid-40s for the high. This cold front will also bring in strong winds behind it. We will have strong winds out of the northwest at 20 to 30 mph. Friday, we will have a high of 51° with sunny skies. The wind will be calm out of the west at 5 to 10 mph. Friday night, we will have a low of 29° with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 55° with partly cloudy skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 43° with mostly clear skies.

