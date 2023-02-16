High school student organizes local blood drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 16 year old took it upon himself to help the low amount of blood supplies in Wichita Falls.

“I think the main thing I learned from this is we can never be too involved in our community, it’s so important that we give back,” Chaitanya Reddy said.

Reddy is a 16 year old student in rider high school and the son of a local hematologist with Texas Oncology.

“In college I hope to maybe take a semester to study abroad or volunteer abroad or take a gap year to help people who can’t help themselves,” Reddy said.

Being a junior in high school has not stopped him from beginning his journey to helping people in need. When Reddy heard the reports of low supplies in blood across the country he immediately thought of a way he could make a difference in his own community.

“Being raised by a hematologist, I understand how critical blood products are in our health care system,” Reddy said.

“I talked to Mrs. Rene O’Neal, from Texas Oncology and together we brainstormed the best way to benefit the community and it ended up being a blood drive. We applied with Texas Blood Institute, one of the main selling factors for them was that all the blood would stay inside our own community which is a huge factor,” Reddy said.

Renee O’Neal, a medical assistant with Texas Oncology, has first handedly worked with patients who are in need of blood and will be helping with taking care of donors for the blood drive.

“I see patients every day that need blood transfusions I’ve seen them at their worst I’ve seen them after blood transfusions and it’s just great to see how the body reacts once they get that,” O’Neal said.

O’Neal says it’s actually beneficial for people to donate blood because once it allows the body to produce new blood for your body..

She says it’s been great working on organizing this event with Reddy

“He’s outreached to so many different locations here in Wichita Falls to see about donations and sponsorships and things of that sort and its just wonderful to see the younger group come in and give back to the community,” O’Neal said.

The goal turnout for the blood drive is 50 donors and the blood drive will be taking place on Friday Feb. 24 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2100 Windthorst road in Wichita Falls.

Eligibility requirements for blood donors are that donors must be in good health, must be at least 16 years old with parent consent or 17 years old and up, and to bring a valid form of identification.

