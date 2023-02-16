Hirschi teacher’s injury to a child case dismissed

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 has an update on an arrest we first told you about in November of 2022.

A felony injury to a child charge against a Hirschi High School teacher has been dismissed. A grand jury issued a no bill against Hirschi teacher Jeremiah Taylor when they met in January.

Taylor was accused of placing a student in an “unapproved restraint” and jerking them “in an aggressive manner.”

Wichita Falls ISD officials confirmed Taylor was still on administrative leave as of Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.