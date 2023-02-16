Keith Mann’s case gets new detective

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The nearly 26-year-old case of Keith Mann, who mysteriously disappeared in Wichita Falls at the age of 20, is getting some fresh attention.

His family is getting assistance from a detective who went to school with Keith. The Manns are welcoming the extra set of eyes on the case. Keith’s father Gregg said he wants to know where his son is and what happened to him.

“His friends watched him go up the stairs. They couldn’t quite see him go into the apartment.”

It’s been nearly 26 years since Keith was seen. The cold case is still open which means public information is limited.

“We tried to get the reports but it’s still an open case, we don’t see everything that they have. But some of it was read to us, what we were told by someone in the beginning and then all of a sudden change through the police report.”

“Of course, you know everything he finds out. He’s already getting some messages and tips have already came in. He’ll pass them along to the new cold case detective.”

Debra said with detective Benzick on the case, there’s a new hope.

“Maybe people will just be more open to saying what they know, maybe for some reason they haven’t been wanting to come forward to the Wichita Falls Police Department and keeping things back. Maybe they’ll reveal something that will really help us.”

The Manns said Benzick will take a deeper dive into the night of Keith’s disappearance.

“Something happened to him. Somebody needs to talk, that’s what they need to do. I’m hoping that will happen, I feel like we’re gonna find him sometime or another.”

The Manns have a created a Facebook page called The Missing Mann Project, where they share Keith’s life and get tips about what could have happened to their son.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.