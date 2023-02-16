A Little Cool Before We Warm Up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Skies will be clear tonight with winds becoming lighter. This will lead to cold weather with lows in the 20s. We start Friday with cold and frosty conditions. Skies will be sunny and winds much lighter. It will still be cool with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Clouds return for Saturday with most places in the 50s. Southwesterly winds increase later in the weekend and next week with a rise in temperatures. The next best chance for rain arrives Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.