National Weather Service offering storm spotter class

By Shawn O'Dell
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With tornado season around the corner the National Weather Service is hosting a storm spotter training class Thursday evening in Jacksboro.

The National Weather Service offers a class for weather enthusiasts’ and it’s designed to help them recruit volunteers to help spot storms as they move across Texoma.

“Sky warn storm spotter program is a volunteer program where we go out and we provide free weather classes predominately focused on severe weather threats to interested residents, public safety officials, anybody who really has an interest in weather and learning more about severe weather.” National Weather Service Meteorologist Jennifer Dunn said.

The course will be two hours and they will train those attending on what severe storms look like using pictures and video. They will also train on storm safety, and how storm spotters can submit reports to the N.W.S.

“With keeping their safety in mind, and that is one thing that we do talk a lot about so there are certain challenges like trying to spot or see storm features at night and we certainly want people to make sure they are keeping themselves safe first, and taking shelter precautions and those safety preparedness actions, and then they can report to us after the fact also.” Dunn said.

First Alert 6 Chief Meteorologist Ken Johnson said storm spotters are important.

“On radar I can look and tell a storm is producing heavy rain, I can look at radar that is and tell probably producing hail, I can look at winds that is producing damaging winds, and that it might be rotating a little bit, but if you have a spotter in the field they can tell you what’s going on in a birds eye view with the storm.” Johnson said.

The storm spotters course is free, no registration required, and open to the public. Thursday’s class in Jacksboro is being held at the fire department at 6 p.m.

For people in Wichita Falls, there is another class this Saturday at 9 a.m. Midwestern State University in the Akin Auditorium.

There’s also opportunities to do the training online.

