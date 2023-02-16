Email City Guide
Wichita Falls man arrested for indecent exposure

35-year-old Zerias Ivory was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 16, 2023.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly exposing himself in front of a woman.

Police said they responded to the incident in the 1300 block of Central Freeway East around 6:11 a.m. Upon arrival, the victim told officers when she went to change out the laundry machines and found the suspect, 35-year-old Zerias Ivory, allegedly touching himself in the room.

The victim reportedly told Ivory to stop and he refused. Ivory was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. He remains jailed in Wichita County on a $500 bond.

This is not the first time Ivory has been arrested for indecent exposure. In March of 2021, Ivory was arrested for reportedly watching a girl’s high school softball game and exposing himself there.

