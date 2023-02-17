Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

1 dies from stabbing at New Jersey high school basketball game

One person has died after a stabbing at the Mercer County basketball championship game Thursday night in Trenton. (WPVI)
By WPVI staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:12 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) - One person is dead after a stabbing at a New Jersey high school basketball game on Thursday night.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. during the Mercer County high school basketball championship at Cure Arena in Trenton, officials said.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Khalil Glanton.

Investigators say Glanton was stabbed multiple times. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

It is unknown at this time as to what sparked the stabbing.

Trenton police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News Channel 6 has an update on an arrest we first told you about in November.
Hirschi teacher’s injury to a child case dismissed
35-year-old Zerias Ivory was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 16, 2023.
Wichita Falls man arrested for indecent exposure
Tuesday Morning officials listed their Wichita Falls location under a “Stores Closing” sale on...
Tuesday Morning, Dirt Cheap among latest Wichita Falls businesses to close
Keith Mann's case gets a new detective
Keith Mann’s case gets new detective
Rick Keck, a long-time resident of Nocona, experienced an unbelievable incident during Nocona’s...
Hometown Pride Tour: The Heart of Mardi Gras

Latest News

One person has died after a stabbing at the Mercer County basketball championship game Thursday...
Fatal stabbing occurs at high school basketball game
FILE - The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city's...
2 shootings of Jewish men in LA believed to be hate crimes
FILE - Kelly’s sentencing in Chicago is set for Thursday next week.
US prosecutors ask for 25 more years in prison for R. Kelly
FILE - A view from the 220-meter (670 feet) summit of Mt. Bi looks down on the airport's single...
Taiwan reports Chinese balloon found on northern island