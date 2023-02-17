Email City Guide
Archer County seeking public input to build new museum

By Shawn O'Dell
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Archer City, Texas (KAUZ) - Officials with the Archer County Museum and Arts Center will be holding town hall meetings to get residents input on ideas for a new museum.

They want to build a museum to house Archer County’s history.

Right now, Archer County has a majority of its artifacts in storage.

The previous museum used to be a county jail that is over one hundred years old, but due to poor conditions, in 2017 the county closed it as a museum.

Callie Lawson, Executive Director of the Archer County Museum and Arts Center, said it will take around $3.8 million to build a new museum to house those artifacts, and restore the old jail, and they want the public’s input on the project.

There are two town hall meetings that will be held. One will be at the new K.C. Hall in Windthorst on February 23rd at 6 p.m. The second will be on March 23rd at the Royal Theater.

