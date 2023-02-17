Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Batman is looking for his forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home.

Batman is a sweet cat who wants to join your family.

If you’re interested in adopting this sweet furball, you can call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824. Animal Services can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The adoption fee is $40, and it covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News Channel 6 has an update on an arrest we first told you about in November.
Hirschi teacher’s injury to a child case dismissed
35-year-old Zerias Ivory was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 16, 2023.
Wichita Falls man arrested for indecent exposure
Tuesday Morning officials listed their Wichita Falls location under a “Stores Closing” sale on...
Tuesday Morning, Dirt Cheap among latest Wichita Falls businesses to close
Tanner Lynn Horner was indicted on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Grand jury indicts Athena Strand murder suspect
Keith Mann's case gets a new detective
Keith Mann’s case gets new detective

Latest News

A second clinic will be hosted Saturday, Feb. 25.
P.E.T.S. Clinic hosts mobile vaccination event
It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Taser is looking for his forever home
Moose is looking for his forever home
Moose is looking for his forever home
Piglet is looking for his forever home
Piglet is looking for his forever home