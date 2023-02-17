Burkburnett student wins tuition giveaway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Braum’s and Dr Pepper partner each year to award thousands of dollars to students to help cover tuition costs. This year, nearly $50,000 is going to winners in four states.

Braum’s announces the Braum’s Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway winners for the 2022 giveaway. In Texas, six customers won a $1,000 prize, as well as two employees.

Aasta Shaw of Burkburnett was presented with her award by Braum’s Burkburnett Manager Dawnelle Cummins and District Manager Chad Hale.

Shaw holds a Bachelor of Science degree in medical laboratory science but has wanted to return to school for several years.

“I am so grateful to have won this prize so I can further my education, I am inspired by my faith in Christ, my family and all the wonderful people in my life,” Shaw said.

Each year, the contest offers a chance to win one of 20 $1,000 tuition awards or a $23,000 grand prize. Braum’s employees can also win one of six employee tuition awards of $1,000.

The contest takes place yearly and prizes are awarded the following year after all contestants are notified and their information is verified. The 2022 giveaway was the ninth year that Braum’s and Dr Pepper have partnered to award tuition prizes.

“This partnership is a wonderful way for Braum’s to give back to our communities,” said Drew Braum, President and CEO. “It also helps our employees who are still in school or have kids in school.”

The Dr Pepper tuition award covers college or post-secondary vocational institutional tuition, fees, books, supplies, equipment, related educational expenses, or on-campus room and board. Winners can also use the tuition award to pay off student loans for eligible costs.

A complete list of winners can be found here.

