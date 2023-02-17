First Christian Church host Manners Matter’s final banquet

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Students at Manners Matter practiced the social and interpersonal skills at their final banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Over a multi-course meal, students demonstrated their knowledge they learned from the etiquette program hosted by Dee King.

King gives pointers to the students on things like small talk, correspondence, table manners, flag etiquette, basic dance steps, proper social media usage, and first impressions, all with the goal of helping the students become more confident and comfortable in social situations.

“Before long, they begin building confidence as they introduce their new friends to each other, often pretending that one is the Queen or the Mayor. By the end of the program, they have learned the ins and outs of social graces and feel more comfortable in a variety of social situations.” First Christian Church’s Director of Children’s Ministries Claire Baer said.

This is the second year that First Christian Church has hosted Manners Matter. The church looks forward to offering this program in future years.

“This has become a can’t-miss program for the fifth and sixth graders in our area,” said Baer. “Even though registration doesn’t open until November, I start getting calls and emails from parents in September wanting to be sure their son or daughter can participate. I expect this to be the case again as we prepare for Manners Matter 2024.”

