Grand jury indicts Athena Strand murder suspect
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WISE COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The man accused of killing 7-year-old Athena Strand in Wise County was indicted on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
A grand jury indicted Tanner Lynn Horner on charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, according to the Wise County Jail Roster.
Police said Horner admitted to killing Strand in November of 2022 after hitting her with his delivery truck.
He remains jailed in Wise County on a $1.5 million bond, according to CBS.
