High schooler organizing local blood drive to combat blood shortage

Jacelyn Lassiter interviews Chaitanya Reddy for his local blood drive
By Norman Garcia
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Chaitanya Reddy is a 16-year-old who attends Rider High School. After learning about the need for blood donations, he decided he wanted to help the cause.

Reddy decided the best way to do that is to hold a blood drive. The goal is to get at least 50 people to donate their blood. The drive takes place Friday, Feb. 24 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2100 Windthorst Road in Wichita Falls.

Blood donors must be in good health, 16 years old with parental consent or 17 and up, and bring a valid form of identification.

You can sign up by calling or texting 916-832-7197 or 940-341-3601 to make an appointment. Walk-ins are also accepted.

Wichita Falls
High school student organizes local blood drive

Jacelyn Lassiter interviewing Chaitanya Reddy about his blood drive
Chaitanya Reddy Interview
