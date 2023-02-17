MSU Texas to present “The Poetry of Gia and Gil Scott-Heron”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - MSU Texas’ Speakers & Issues Series will include Gia Scott-Heron as the first guest of the 2023 spring semester.

“The Poetry of Gia and Gil Scott-Heron” will be at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Texas on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Gil Scott-Heron was a groundbreaking musician, poet, and activist who is known for his use of the spoken word set to music. His daughter, Gia Scott-Heron, keeps her father’s legacy alive through his works and her own poetry and spoken word after he died in 2011.

Scott-Heron has been interviewed and featured in numerous publications, including the Los Angeles Times’ Entertainment section, mere months after her father was featured in their obituaries.

She was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, and in 2014 was awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. His 1970 recording of “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” was ranked at #258 of Rolling Stone magazine’s Top 500 Songs of All Time.

The event is free and open to the public and is co-sponsored by MOSAIC Cross Cultural Center. For more information, contact John Schulze at 940-397-6249.

