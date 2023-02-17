WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Buffalo Soldiers, members of African American cavalry regiments, served in the U.S. From 1867 to 1896.

They served on the western frontier following the American Civil War. These men played an instrumental part in history and Wichita Falls is proud to have one Buffalo Soldier who has since passed but made a difference in our region.

The men held different responsibilities such as escorting settlers, cattle and railroad crews. Felix Lindsey, a Buffalo Soldier who served in Fort Sill and later moved to Wichita Falls after his service, is our Buffalo Soldier.

”The Buffalo Soldiers played a large part of the settlement of the west,” said Reverend Angus Thompson, Pastor of New Jerusalem Baptist Church.

New Jerusalem Baptist Church is hosting a reenactment of the Buffalo Soldiers. Reverend Angus Thompson said this part of history must be told over and over again.

“White children, brown children to know about their history and the Buffalo Soldiers played a vital part in the puzzle in sometimes we wonder who was involved in making the west a place to live, a place to settle and so forth,” added Rev. Thompson.

To be a Buffalo Solider meant equality.

“The African American was seen as someone who wasn’t just someone who was a slave. They were a human who could have a mission and a vision and a need too protect their own home land,” said Becky Trammell, volunteer at The Wichita County Archives.

“They built forts and maintained forts, and roads and so forth and they protected the settlers as they moved west. And guess what? Guess who protected those settlers, the Buffalo Soldiers,” explained Rev. Thompson.

The Buffalo Soldiers served in four infantry regiments, the 9th, 10th, 24th and 25th Calvary.

“This person could serve like the white person could serve. Many times the buffalo soldiers were sent to places the white soldiers wouldn’t go. They did duties in places they didn’t send the white soldiers,” said Trammell.

Thompson hopes showcasing the history of the buffalo soldiers will motivate future generations.

“I think the motto for the 10th Calvary was, we can and we will so that’s what important,” stated Rev. Thompson.

Buffalo Soldiers received their name from the Indians because their hair was curly like a buffalo’s and their bravery resembled a buffalo when they fought. This Sunday, New Jerusalem Baptist Church will host an event paying tribute to the Buffalo Soldiers.

The event is open to the public at New Jerusalem Baptist Church 1420 Borton St. For more information call 940-767-2067

