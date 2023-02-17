Red River Regional Science and Engineering Fair returns for 2023

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An area science and engineering fair is making a strong comeback after more than a decade.

The Red River Regional Science and Engineering Fair happened on Friday. This is the second year it has been back since 2008, and participants more than doubled this year compared to last.

6th-12th graders from across the Texoma showcased their research projects and engineering designs.

Projects ranged from kidney health to soil erosion and even research on different factors for strokes. Judges from Midwestern State University and other volunteer organizations would speak with each student, assess their projects and then give them a grade.

“They learn how to conduct a proper scientific investigation, which is more important now than ever,” Jessica Mitchell, fair co-chair, said. “We saw a lot of stuff come out through the COVID years and they were not the best. Students are learning how to do proper studies and how to really pursue their passions.”

The students given the highest grades will have the opportunity to advance to the Texas State Science and Engineering Fair at Texas A&M in College Station. The winners will be announced Friday evening at MSU Texas.

