A stray shower is possible Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 50° with sunny skies. The wind will be calm out of the west at 5 to 10 mph. Friday night, we will have a low of 25° with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 53° with overcast skies, and a slight chance of rain. Saturday looks to be windy. We will have strong winds out of the south at 15 to 25 mph. Saturday night, we will have a low of 41° with partly cloudy skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 73° with overcast skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 53° with overcast skies. Monday, we will have a high of 80° with overcast skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 56°.

