U.S. 287 in Oklaunion to see speed limit change

The change was approved by the Texas Transportation Commission in January, according to TxDOT...
The change was approved by the Texas Transportation Commission in January, according to TxDOT officials.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OKLAUNION, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation announced a speed limit change Friday to U.S. 287 in Oklaunion.

The speed on U.S. 287 for a 3 2/3 mile section will be changed to 65 mph starting on March 1, 2023.

TxDOT officials said the 65-mph zone is located from 2 2/3 miles north of the U.S. 70/U.S. 287 split to one mile South of the U.S. 70/U.S. 287 split.

Message boards will reportedly go up on the right-of-way next week to notify drivers of the new speed limit. The change was approved by the Texas Transportation Commission in January, according to TxDOT officials.

