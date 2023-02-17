U.S. 287 in Oklaunion to see speed limit change

OKLAUNION, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation announced a speed limit change Friday to U.S. 287 in Oklaunion.

The speed on U.S. 287 for a 3 2/3 mile section will be changed to 65 mph starting on March 1, 2023.

TxDOT officials said the 65-mph zone is located from 2 2/3 miles north of the U.S. 70/U.S. 287 split to one mile South of the U.S. 70/U.S. 287 split.

Message boards will reportedly go up on the right-of-way next week to notify drivers of the new speed limit. The change was approved by the Texas Transportation Commission in January, according to TxDOT officials.

