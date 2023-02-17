WCSO to host Citizen’s Academy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy begins on March 16.

The Citizen’s Academy is held every Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It’s a free program and the deadline for applications is March 9.

At the academy, students get the opportunity to drive a patrol vehicle, go to the firing range and conduct a building search.

The WCSO said the Citizen’s Academy will provide the experience on how does the sheriff’s office operates, such as what it is like to be a deputy sheriff as well as information on the detention center, the patrol division, the criminal investigation division, and other divisions over the 14-week course.

To sign up for this event, applications can be picked up at the sheriff’s office.

