Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WCSO to host Citizen’s Academy

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy begins on March 16.
The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy begins on March 16.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy begins on March 16.

The Citizen’s Academy is held every Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It’s a free program and the deadline for applications is March 9.

At the academy, students get the opportunity to drive a patrol vehicle, go to the firing range and conduct a building search.

The WCSO said the Citizen’s Academy will provide the experience on how does the sheriff’s office operates, such as what it is like to be a deputy sheriff as well as information on the detention center, the patrol division, the criminal investigation division, and other divisions over the 14-week course.

To sign up for this event, applications can be picked up at the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judith Ann Heaston was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 19, 2019.
Former City View ISD tax collector sentenced for embezzlement
News Channel 6 has an update on an arrest we first told you about in November.
Hirschi teacher’s injury to a child case dismissed
35-year-old Zerias Ivory was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 16, 2023.
Wichita Falls man arrested for indecent exposure
Tanner Lynn Horner was indicted on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Grand jury indicts Athena Strand murder suspect
Tuesday Morning officials listed their Wichita Falls location under a “Stores Closing” sale on...
Tuesday Morning, Dirt Cheap among latest Wichita Falls businesses to close

Latest News

MSU Texas to present "The Poetry of Gia and Gil Scott-Heron"
MSU Texas to present “The Poetry of Gia and Gil Scott-Heron”
Burkburnett student wins tuition giveaway
Burkburnett student wins tuition giveaway
Wichita Falls ISD announced Rider High School Sophomore Jun Park’s selection to the 2023...
Rider High School student selected for national orchestra
Batman is looking for his forever home
Batman is looking for his forever home