Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wendy is looking for her forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Ken Johnson joined Emily’s Legacy Rescue in the studio to talk about Wendy, a dog who has a bit of a sad story.

There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judith Ann Heaston was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 19, 2019.
Former City View ISD tax collector sentenced for embezzlement
News Channel 6 has an update on an arrest we first told you about in November.
Hirschi teacher’s injury to a child case dismissed
35-year-old Zerias Ivory was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 16, 2023.
Wichita Falls man arrested for indecent exposure
Tanner Lynn Horner was indicted on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Grand jury indicts Athena Strand murder suspect
Tuesday Morning officials listed their Wichita Falls location under a “Stores Closing” sale on...
Tuesday Morning, Dirt Cheap among latest Wichita Falls businesses to close

Latest News

Wendy is looking for her forever home.
Wendy is looking for her forever home
Batman is looking for his forever home
Batman is looking for his forever home
A second clinic will be hosted Saturday, Feb. 25.
P.E.T.S. Clinic hosts mobile vaccination event
It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Taser is looking for his forever home