Big Brother Big Sisters presents Dancing For The Stars

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Big Brothers Big Brothers of Wichita County hosted their fundraising event, Dancing for the Stars, on Feb. 17 at the MPEC.

Dancers compete for awards from the judging panel and the audience, with the most prestigious award being the Mirror Ball awarded to the dancer who raises the most funds.

This event brings awareness to the importance of mentoring in a child’s life while raising critical funds for local programming for youth in at-risk situations. This fundraising event has been held annually since 2014.

News Channel 6′s own Jacelyn Lassiter is participating and Priscilla Meza was a judge.

The event raised over one hundred thirty three thousands dollars this year. Twelve thousand of that was raised by Lee Ann Haines, earning her the Mirror Ball Award.

“Tonight will be raising a significant portion of our annual budget to serve kids, our mission is to ignite the power and promise of youth, and we do that by matching children with mentor and then we’ll professionally educate, support, train add and support those mentors as they work with the kids,” Hall said.

Tickets for the event were one hundred dollars each and that money will go back into helping at risk youth.

“We’ve got a sold-out crowd, a big line of a celebrity dancers who will be competing on the stage for the dancing trophies, but also competing for the prize of who raises the most money. So it’s great friendly competition and one of the celebrities will win, but also the kids win,” Hall said.

Now in regards to the big winners. Jacelyn’s group, “Urban Calor” won people’s choice and the “Latino Beat” group won judge’s choice.

Lahoma Vaughn, who was part of the “Law and Order” team did not win, but this what she had to say about participating.

“Being able to be a part of that and helping raise the money to keep continuing to make good impact with the youth in our areas is really good,” Vaughn said.

