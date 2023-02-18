Crime of the Week: Office Supplies Stolen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This week’s Crime of The Week is a man suspecting of breaking into the same building twice.

The suspect is unmasked and makes no attempt to hide his identity while of doing these crimes.

“On the early morning of Jan. 30 and the 31 it appears to be the same suspect that broke into the service area of the foundation company at 2900 Jacksboro Highway,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

The suspect broke into the building in the early hours of the morning and while so far he has only struck one establishment its still wise for any business near the initial breaking be on guard.

“Could be looking for other spots that are vulnerable I would always encourage alarms and video systems cause that’s what’s going to help us with this investigation is the fact that we do have video and photos,” Eipper said.

The man left with several thousand dollars’ worth of various office supplies and along with breaking into the building the suspect is facing two felony counts of burglary of a building.

According to investigators the suspect is a black male standing between 5 and 6 feet he is seen here wearing a dark colored hoodies with and e printed on the front.

“If you have information on these burglaries, please don’t assume we already have it give us a call you can call crimes stoppers (940) 322-9898 or you can call our none emergency number at (940) 720-5000,″ Eipper said.

Remember when you call crime stoppers you never have to give your name and if your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.