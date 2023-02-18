Final day for the Nocona Mardi Gras festival

NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - Today marks the end of celebrating hometown pride in Nocona as their Mardi Gras festival comes to a close.

This was the 13th annual Mardi Gras in Nocona, and was all about bringing the community together.

“Today is really all about family. The big parade starts at 3:30pm, there’s lots of floats, lots of riding clubs, corvette clubs, you know, car clubs. It’s just a time to come together and wrap up one of the best weeks of Nocona,” said Nocona Chamber of Commerce director, Cheryl Johnson.

It is Nocona’s biggest event of the year and brings in visitors from across the country.

“It is exciting to get to work with all the vendors that are here, all the community, city all, just everybody. Getting everybody incorporated and organized, and just making sure everything goes smoothly and runs so that everybody that comes into town can have a good time,” said Johnson.

