Hometown Pride Tour: Nocona ATV Parade and Crawfish Boil

By Chantale Belefanti and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Nocona Chamber of Commerce celebrated Mardi Gras with an ATV parade on Feb. 17

“It makes such a big difference to have people wanna come up here and stay. This is something that just kinda evolved and it’s happened where people just wanna come back. Everybody that’s staying with us is either from the metroplex or further,” Bob Ferguson, the owner of the Red River Station Inn said.

Director of the Nocona Chamber of Commerce Emily Carminati said the celebration is about everyone from kids to adults.

“I have a son and he went last night and he had a blast. So it is important, it’s not just young adults here and it’s not just adults and there are families and so we’re making it for everybody,” Carminati said.

Nocona’s ATV parade happens the day before their main parade.

“I like the one that’s going on tonight, the ATV parade. Because there’s not as many that show up to catch beads. So you gotta really get a chance to get beads tonight,” Ferguson said.

After the ATV parade the Nocona Chamber of Commerce hosted a Crawfish Boil at the Justin Center.

On Feb 18. Nocona will have their main Mardi Gras parade.

