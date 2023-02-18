Increasing Clouds and Temperatures

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Clouds will increase late Friday night and early Saturday as a little weather disturbance moves our way. Clouds will hold temperatures back a little on Saturday despite south winds. High temperatures will only reach the lower to middle 50s. Southwesterly winds increase on Sunday and early next week, along with a big rise in temperatures. Highs will be well into the 70s with some lower 80s possible. Our next chance for rain comes on Wednesday.

