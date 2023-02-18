Email City Guide
Jacksboro ISD to put $47.5 million bond to voters

By Shawn O'Dell
Published: Feb. 17, 2023
JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - The Jacksboro ISD school board is putting a bond to vote and JISD Superintendent Brad Burnett said the money is needed to meet the growing needs of the district.

If the bond passes, it will not equate to higher taxes for property owners.

“As a school district for our voters to consider within that forty-seven point five million dollar bond capacity would not include a property tax rate increase on our interest and sinking tax rate and so we would be able to hold our tax rate at it’s current state if voters would approve the sale of these additional bonds,” Burnett said.

Jack County Judge Brian Umphress is on board with the district’s proposal.

“Schools are the backbone of Jack county, it’s very important for us and our community to have the best education and the best facilities and from that will attract new people to our community,” Umphress said.

In the current bond referendum, the money would be used to build a new band hall for their growing band program and expand their career and technology center to allow more access to career and technology programs in the district.

Plans also call for improvements at Jacksboro High School with plans to add a new seventh and eighth grade wing and make renovations to the existing building and the field house will also be expanded.

The bond election is scheduled for May 6. Early voting will take place on several days in April and May. The last day to register to vote for this election is on April 6.

