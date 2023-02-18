Email City Guide
Legal Aid of Northwest Texas receives grant toward opioid use disorder

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Since 2020, nearly 75% of drug overdose deaths involved an opioid, killing hundreds of thousands across America.

Opioid use has drastically risen over the past few years, but there is action being taken to help. Just last year alone, Wichita Falls saw nearly 30 opioid overdose deaths, and this does not include the people who are suffering from addiction.

However, the Legal Aid of Northwest Texas was awarded a $1.3 million grant to address opioid use disorder. This will provide holistic civil legal services to income-qualified people and families that have been impacted by opioid use disorder.

“This has given us an opportunity to hire additional staff to provide assistance with family and domestic violence, taking care of children, housing issues such as eviction, foreclosures or vouchers,” Tom Stutz, Legal Aid of Northwest Texas director of litigation, said.

In addition to providing direct legal services, staff will also raise awareness about the services provided under the grant by visiting cities and counties.

If any Wichita County citizens are dealing with opioid use disorder, you can call (940) 723-5542. You can also find help online by clicking here.

