Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

NYC police cruiser kills pedestrian in multivehicle accident

The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the Far Rockaway section of Queens.
The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the Far Rockaway section of Queens.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police cruiser struck and killed a 52-year-old woman in a multivehicle accident while responding to an emergency call, police said.

The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the Far Rockaway section of Queens.

Officials said the police SUV had its emergency lights on and was about to pass a car on the left when the car turned in front of the cruiser. The cruiser hit the car. The force of the collision sent the cruiser toward a sidewalk, where it hit a pedestrian who was standing in a bike lane just off the corner, police said. The cruiser then hit an unoccupied car.

The woman, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at a hospital. Four officers in the SUV were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said. The driver of the car that turned in front of the cruiser was not hurt.

Police said the cruiser was responding to an emergency call by another officer who requested help.

Authorities said Saturday that they were still investigating the accident.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judith Ann Heaston was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 19, 2019.
Former City View ISD tax collector sentenced for embezzlement
Tanner Lynn Horner was indicted on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Grand jury indicts Athena Strand murder suspect
35-year-old Zerias Ivory was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 16, 2023.
Wichita Falls man arrested for indecent exposure
News Channel 6 has an update on an arrest we first told you about in November.
Hirschi teacher’s injury to a child case dismissed
Hometown Pride Tour: Honoring Pete Horton
Hometown Pride Tour: Honoring Pete Horton

Latest News

FILE - Red Star chickens feed in their coop, Jan. 10, 2023, at Historic Wagner Farm in...
Bird flu costs pile up as outbreak enters second year
FILE - South Korea’s military said North Korea on Saturday fired at least one ballistic missile...
North Korea fires missile as US, S. Korea prepare for drills
Vice President Kamala Harris gave a speech at the Munich Security Conference about Russia's...
US: Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine
Vice President Kamala Harris gave a speech at the Munich Security Conference about Russia's...
Russia in Ukraine 'has committed crimes against humanity,' Harris says