Warm, windy to start the new week

80-degree temperatures are quickly followed by rain and another brief cooldown.
By Austin Bowling
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As the winds increase through early next week, so do our temperatures. Another brief blast of cooler air isn’t far behind, however.

For your Saturday evening plans, the clouds and the south breeze are keeping things fairly chilly. We’ll dip into the 40s shortly after sunset. Thanks to a layer of clouds and a bit of a breeze, temperatures won’t budge from that range through Sunday sunrise.

From Sunday on into Wednesday, we’ll see a steady climb upward with our highs thanks to sunshine and some gusty southwest winds. Highs top out in the lower 70s on Sunday, but we’ll likely hover around 80 degrees in many spots for both Monday and Tuesday. If you’re thinking these are record highs, you’re a bit off. Those run closer to 90 degrees. As for our winds, those could top 30 to 35 mph, especially by Tuesday.

The first of two fronts arrives Wednesday morning. Showers will impact the morning drive but will clear out by lunchtime. Behind the rain, look for strong southwest winds gusting to nearly 30 to 35 mph. We should manage to reach the mid 70s.

The cold front sweeps the area Wednesday night, sending us down into the 50s to close out the week.

The second cold front stalls out over Texoma by Friday night and Saturday morning. This means another opportunity for some much-needed rain for the region. Highs will reach the lower 60s that day.

